Indigenous Soar: IIT-Madras and IAF Team Up for Homegrown Defence Tech

The Indian Air Force's Software Development Institute and IIT-Madras have signed an MoU to develop indigenous digital communication systems for airborne applications. This collaboration aims to foster self-reliance in defence technology, reduce import dependency, and boost India’s strategic capabilities in alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-12-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 11:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force's Software Development Institute (SDI) has entered into a significant partnership with IIT-Madras, aiming to design and develop a digital communication system for airborne military applications. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on Monday, signifies a major leap towards achieving India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, focusing on self-reliant defence technology and bolstering strategic capabilities.

The collaboration involves Air Vice Marshal R Guruhari of SDI, Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, and Dr M J Shankar Raman, CEO of Pravartak Technologies Foundation. Together, they plan to work on advanced algorithms for secure networking and encryption, critical for secure data exchanges in dynamic, networked warfare environments.

This joint project will leverage SDI's expertise and IIT Madras' research facilities to create robust, indigenous solutions, reducing reliance on imports. The initiative underscores the synergy between academia and defence, aligning with the government's indigenisation efforts in defence procurement, and contributing to the enhancement of India's defence industrial base.

