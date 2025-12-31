Hong Kong Stocks Soar Nearly 30% in 2025 Amid AI Optimism

In a remarkable turnaround, Hong Kong stocks soared by nearly 30% in 2025, marking their best performance since 2017. This upswing was mirrored in Shanghai, where the market enjoyed its most robust year in six years, gaining 18% as optimism about Chinese artificial intelligence developments overshadowed economic slowdown concerns.

The Hang Seng index, despite losing 0.9% in a shortened trading session, reported an unprecedented annual surge of 28%. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite edged up by 0.1%, closing the year with an 18% gain, its best performance since 2019. Similarly, the CSI300 Index, another critical benchmark, ended the year with an 18% increase.

The remarkable growth in Chinese markets came despite ongoing Sino-U.S. trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties. Analysts have largely credited this resilience to the appreciating yuan and government stimulus measures. Looking ahead, analysts at Western Securities and Guotai Haitong Securities predict continued market growth in 2026, driven by rising investor confidence and favorable currency trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)