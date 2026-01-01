Ola Electric's Hyperservice Boost: A Strategic Market Surge

Ola Electric experienced a significant rise in vehicle registrations in December 2025, reaching 9,020 units, as stated by VAHAN data. This increase in figures led to a rise in market share to 9.3% during December, up from 7.2% in November, driven by its 'Hyperservice' initiative.

The company's strategic focus on service transformation has resulted in further market share growth to nearly 12% by the second half of December 2025. Ola Electric attributes its impressive performance to the Hyperservice program, which has enhanced customer experience and operational efficiency.

Besides reclaiming a leading position in the EV sector, Ola Electric introduced its new 4680 Bharat Cell-powered vehicles, including the S1 Pro+ scooters and the Roadster X+ motorcycle, which is anticipated to drive further growth. Moving forward, the company plans to expand its energy business with upcoming BESS deliveries.