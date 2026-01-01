Ola Electric's Hyperservice Boost: A Strategic Market Surge
Ola Electric reported registering 9,020 vehicles in December 2025, increasing its market share significantly due to 'Hyperservice'. The program enhances service fundamentals, improving customer experience and operational execution. New cell technologies and EV deliveries are expected to sustain growth, positioning the company strongly among leading EV manufacturers.
Ola Electric experienced a significant rise in vehicle registrations in December 2025, reaching 9,020 units, as stated by VAHAN data. This increase in figures led to a rise in market share to 9.3% during December, up from 7.2% in November, driven by its 'Hyperservice' initiative.
The company's strategic focus on service transformation has resulted in further market share growth to nearly 12% by the second half of December 2025. Ola Electric attributes its impressive performance to the Hyperservice program, which has enhanced customer experience and operational efficiency.
Besides reclaiming a leading position in the EV sector, Ola Electric introduced its new 4680 Bharat Cell-powered vehicles, including the S1 Pro+ scooters and the Roadster X+ motorcycle, which is anticipated to drive further growth. Moving forward, the company plans to expand its energy business with upcoming BESS deliveries.