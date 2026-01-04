Rajasthan Sets New Horizons: A Tech Hub in the Making

The government of Rajasthan is taking significant steps to bolster its position as a leading tech hub through investor-friendly policies, according to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. By focusing on ease of doing business and infrastructure development, Rajasthan aims to become a significant player in information technology and innovation.

New policies targeting the global capability center, data centers, and AI-ML investments have been rolled out to attract technology-led enterprises. This move was highlighted during a recent interaction between the chief minister and representatives from various companies.

The state will host the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit-2026 in January, drawing thousands of participants and investors. Officials have been instructed to maintain constant engagement with potential investors to address their concerns promptly, aiming to build confidence and stimulate further investments in the region.