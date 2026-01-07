Bayer's Legal Battle: Challenging Vaccine Giants Over mRNA Technology
Bayer has filed lawsuits against major COVID-19 vaccine producers Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson for allegedly infringing on its mRNA technology patents, originally developed by Monsanto in the 1980s. The legal action seeks monetary damages without stopping vaccine production. The lawsuits add to existing patent conflicts over COVID-19 vaccines.
Bayer's legal battle against big pharma took a significant turn as the company filed lawsuits against Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The accusation revolves around the alleged misuse of its messenger RNA technology, originating from Monsanto's innovations in the 1980s, which was adapted for vaccine production.
The lawsuits, lodged in Delaware and New Jersey federal courts, claim that these pharma giants infringed on patents aiming to stabilize genetic material. However, Bayer reassures that it is not seeking to halt the production of COVID vaccines but demands monetary compensation.
This move adds another layer to the extensive patent disputes surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations. Previous lawsuits, including one by Moderna against Pfizer in 2022, highlight the complexities of vaccine technology rights amid ongoing global sales and revenue from these vaccines.
