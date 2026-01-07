Rare Earth Rift: Japan and China's Escalating Export Battle

In a developing trade battle, Japan has strongly criticized China's recent ban on dual-use exports, labeling the measure as 'absolutely unacceptable.' The ban comes amid growing tensions over Taiwan, viewed by China as part of its territory. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments late last year about Taiwan's defense sparked the dispute.

The export restrictions focus on military-related items, raising concerns about Japan's economy. The potential escalation with a ban on rare earth exports could severely impact Japan's tech and automotive industries, which rely heavily on these imports from China. Analysts predict significant GDP impacts if curbs are extended.

Meanwhile, China's state-controlled media hints at further restrictions, while economic indicators like Japan's Nikkei index are already responding negatively. The situation recalls past Japan-China disputes, and experts predict the tensions may endure, with diplomatic and economic fallout on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)