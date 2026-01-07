Left Menu

Infosys and AWS Forge AI Alliance to Transform Enterprise Innovation

Infosys has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI. The collaboration will leverage Infosys Topaz and Amazon Q Developer, enhancing operational agility and innovation across sectors like manufacturing, telecom, and financial services. This alliance aims to redefine enterprise value creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:14 IST
Infosys and AWS Forge AI Alliance to Transform Enterprise Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence, India's second-largest IT firm, Infosys, declared a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon, on Wednesday.

The collaboration aims to combine the capabilities of Infosys Topaz and Amazon Q Developer to bolster innovation and internal operations across vital industries like manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods. Infosys Topaz leads with an AI-first approach focusing on generative AI technologies, whereas Amazon Q Developer acts as AWS's state-of-the-art AI-driven assistant.

Leaders from both companies anticipate that this partnership will significantly impact how enterprises innovate and manage critical functions. Sandeep Dutta, AWS India's President, emphasized the potential for operational agility and client value enhancement. Balakrishna D R of Infosys highlighted the collaborative goal to reimagine enterprise value delivery through advanced AI integration.

TRENDING

1
FCA Fines Ex-Carillion Executives for Misleading Market Statements

FCA Fines Ex-Carillion Executives for Misleading Market Statements

 United Kingdom
2
Delhi Assembly Uproar: Clash Over Comments on Sikh Guru

Delhi Assembly Uproar: Clash Over Comments on Sikh Guru

 India
3
Congress suspends 12 newly-elected councillors in Maharashtra’s Ambernath municipal council from party for forming alliance with BJP.

Congress suspends 12 newly-elected councillors in Maharashtra’s Ambernath mu...

 India
4
Diplomatic Overtures: Iranian Official's Economic Visit to Lebanon

Diplomatic Overtures: Iranian Official's Economic Visit to Lebanon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026