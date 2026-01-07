Infosys and AWS Forge AI Alliance to Transform Enterprise Innovation
Infosys has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI. The collaboration will leverage Infosys Topaz and Amazon Q Developer, enhancing operational agility and innovation across sectors like manufacturing, telecom, and financial services. This alliance aims to redefine enterprise value creation.
In a significant move to enhance enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence, India's second-largest IT firm, Infosys, declared a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon, on Wednesday.
The collaboration aims to combine the capabilities of Infosys Topaz and Amazon Q Developer to bolster innovation and internal operations across vital industries like manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods. Infosys Topaz leads with an AI-first approach focusing on generative AI technologies, whereas Amazon Q Developer acts as AWS's state-of-the-art AI-driven assistant.
Leaders from both companies anticipate that this partnership will significantly impact how enterprises innovate and manage critical functions. Sandeep Dutta, AWS India's President, emphasized the potential for operational agility and client value enhancement. Balakrishna D R of Infosys highlighted the collaborative goal to reimagine enterprise value delivery through advanced AI integration.