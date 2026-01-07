Infosys and AWS Collaboration Boosts Generative AI Adoption

Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance the adoption of generative AI across industries. The partnership will focus on integrating Infosys Topaz services with AWS's generative AI-powered Amazon Q Developer to drive innovation and operational efficiency.

Infosys is utilizing its Topaz platform to transform business operations in software development, HR, and sales. The collaboration with AWS aims to automate complex tasks, reduce timelines, and improve employee experiences, fundamentally reshaping enterprise functions in manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods.

Sandeep Dutta of AWS and Balakrishna D. R. of Infosys highlight that this initiative sets a new standard for enterprise transformation, offering tailored AI solutions for global industries. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, Infosys and AWS are poised to enable businesses to achieve operational agility and create unprecedented value.