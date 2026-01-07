Indian Innovators Shine at Global CES Technology Event

Indian companies are making a significant mark at CES 2026, the premiere international technology showcase. With participation from notable firms like Ultrahuman and ArvyaX Technologies, India's tech sector is gaining global recognition.

CES, organized by the Consumer Technology Association, features over 4,100 exhibitors from around the world. The event serves as a platform for presenting new technologies aimed at addressing global challenges.

Executives like John Kelley from CES underscore the importance of Indian contributions, emphasizing the growing presence of startups and established brands alike. As these companies demonstrate their innovations, the global technology landscape continues to embrace Indian ingenuity.