SGPC condemns Atishi for alleged remarks on Guru Tegh Bahadur

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday condemned AAP leader Atishi over her alleged remarks on Guru Tegh Bahadur as an instance of her party's ''low mentality.'' ''I strongly condemn the derogatory remarks made by the Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi against Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha. Such a statement reflects the low mentality of the AAP leadership,'' he said.

Dhami, who is head of the apex religious body of the Sikhs, said the alleged remarks were ''deeply hurtful to Sikh sentiments.'' ''Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, the ninth Guru of the Sikhs, laid down his life in Delhi to protect religion and uphold the principles of humanity,'' he said in a post on X.

Dhami also demanded that Atishi's Assembly membership be cancelled, and challenged the Aam Aadmi Party to act against her for the ''unacceptable conduct.'' On Wednesday, the ruling BJP MLAs forced an adjournment of proceedings in the Delhi Assembly, demanding cancellation of Leader of Opposition Atishi's membership for allegedly disrespecting Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Atishi, on her part, accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh guru.

The BJP alleged that Atishi disrespected Guru Tegh Bahadur after a special discussion on a three-day event organised by the Delhi government to mark the Sikh Guru's 350th martyrdom day last November.

In a video post on X, Atishi claimed that she was talking about the BJP running away from a discussion on pollution and about their protest in the Assembly on the issue of stray dogs.

''But the BJP deliberately added a false subtitle and inserted the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji into it,'' she claimed, referring to the clip.

The former Delhi chief minister also said that she belongs to a family in which, for generations, the eldest son adopted Sikhism.

She would rather die than insult the Guru Sahib, Atishi said.

