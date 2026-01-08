Left Menu

Patient jumps to death from SMS Hospital in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:39 IST
A patient admitted at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital here allegedly died after jumping from the sixth floor of the facility, police said.

Prima facie, it appears that the deceased was under stress due to the health complications, they added.

SHO of SMS Hospital area Rajesh Sharma said the deceased was identified as Hansraj Jat, a resident of Malpura in Tonk district.

He said Hansraj's father, Gogaram, had donated a kidney to him three months ago. After he recently developed complications again, he was admitted to the hospital.

''Gogaram gave his son milk around 9 am. A short while later, Hansraj left the ward without informing anyone and jumped from the building. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

