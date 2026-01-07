Innovative Water Drone Enhances Safety at Gangasagar Mela

In a bid to enhance safety measures at the Gangasagar Mela, the West Bengal government has deployed a cutting-edge water drone capable of rapid search and rescue operations. The high-speed, remote-controlled lifebuoy is engineered to cover substantial distances, carrying up to 1,000 kg, thereby aiding multiple distressed individuals or life rafts simultaneously.

With a remarkable speed of 7 meters per second, the drone guarantees quicker victim reach compared to traditional swimmers. Its robust design allows it to recover swiftly from capsizing, ensuring continuous functionality even in challenging weather conditions. An official noted, 'The drone's advanced controller displays a real-time 1080p HD video feed, aiding accurate navigation and assessment of the situation.'

Utilizing GPS technology, the drone autonomously returns to its origin if signal or battery is compromised. Constructed from LLDPE polymer with enclosed propellers, it minimizes injury risk for those in distress. The Gangasagar Mela, held annually from January 12-15, attracts numerous pilgrims to Sagar Island for ritualistic offerings at the Kapil Muni temple after a sacred dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)