Left Menu

Innovative Water Drone Enhances Safety at Gangasagar Mela

The West Bengal government has introduced a high-speed water drone at Gangasagar Mela for efficient rescue operations. Capable of covering 1km and towing up to 1,000 kg, it ensures swift and safe rescues. Equipped with HD video, GPS navigation, and impact-resistant material, it remains operational in adverse conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangasagar | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:55 IST
Innovative Water Drone Enhances Safety at Gangasagar Mela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance safety measures at the Gangasagar Mela, the West Bengal government has deployed a cutting-edge water drone capable of rapid search and rescue operations. The high-speed, remote-controlled lifebuoy is engineered to cover substantial distances, carrying up to 1,000 kg, thereby aiding multiple distressed individuals or life rafts simultaneously.

With a remarkable speed of 7 meters per second, the drone guarantees quicker victim reach compared to traditional swimmers. Its robust design allows it to recover swiftly from capsizing, ensuring continuous functionality even in challenging weather conditions. An official noted, 'The drone's advanced controller displays a real-time 1080p HD video feed, aiding accurate navigation and assessment of the situation.'

Utilizing GPS technology, the drone autonomously returns to its origin if signal or battery is compromised. Constructed from LLDPE polymer with enclosed propellers, it minimizes injury risk for those in distress. The Gangasagar Mela, held annually from January 12-15, attracts numerous pilgrims to Sagar Island for ritualistic offerings at the Kapil Muni temple after a sacred dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dilemma: Tensions and Data Keep Markets on Edge

Dollar Dilemma: Tensions and Data Keep Markets on Edge

 Global
2
High-Seas Drama: U.S. Pursues Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker

High-Seas Drama: U.S. Pursues Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker

 United States
3
Tribunal's Stern Stance on Late Reports: Pay the Price for Delays

Tribunal's Stern Stance on Late Reports: Pay the Price for Delays

 India
4
Europe Beckons: A Haven for Indian Families with Trivial Chapter

Europe Beckons: A Haven for Indian Families with Trivial Chapter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026