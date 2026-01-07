Truecaller Appoints Vikas Khanna to Lead Ad Sales in India

Left Menu

Truecaller appoints Vikas Khanna as Senior Director of Ad Sales in India. Khanna, with over 25 years of experience, will focus on scaling brand partnerships and premium inventory. Truecaller aims to enhance its advertising framework with data-driven solutions and AI, prioritizing direct brand relationships and tailored advertising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:35 IST
Truecaller, a global communications platform, has announced the appointment of Vikas Khanna as Senior Director of Ad Sales in Truecaller India. Khanna is set to helm the direct sales division, focusing on expanding brand partnerships and promoting premium inventory as Truecaller gears up for its next growth phase in the advertising sector.

Over the past year, Truecaller has shifted its advertising model towards industry-specific, data-driven sales solutions. This strategic change enables advertisers to gain deeper insights and form customized partnerships. Key initiatives include the launch of premium, direct-only inventory and sophisticated measurement capabilities utilizing AI-powered insights.

With Khanna's extensive 25-year experience in media and technology, including roles at influential organizations like Jio Hotstar and Star Sports, Truecaller aims to strengthen its leadership. The company emphasizes the significance of direct brand relationships and AI-powered, metric-focused advertising as it expands its market presence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

