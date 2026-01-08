Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 52 reforms in 52 weeks for 2026

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday held a meeting with senior railway officials and announced a plan to implement 52 major reforms in 52 weeks in 2026.

The meeting, according to a Ministry press note, emphasised the spirit of the New Year and the commitment to bringing significant reforms in the Railways. The discussions focused on infrastructure development, maintenance, and capacity enhancement initiatives.

Officials noted that substantial reforms are needed in Indian Railways to improve passenger amenities and operational safety. The '52 Reforms in 52 Weeks' plan will focus on systemic improvements in efficiency, governance, and service delivery.

The Ministry's press note also highlighted a focus on safety, with a goal to reduce the number of accidents to a single digit, down from 11 in 2025-2026.

Other reforms outlined include leveraging AI and technology, revamping talent and training programs, and upgrading food and catering services.

The Railway Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to reforms, safety, technological progress, and passenger-centric growth, the press note said.

