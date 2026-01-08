Left Menu

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 52 reforms in 52 weeks for 2026

The 52 Reforms in 52 Weeks plan will focus on systemic improvements in efficiency, governance, and service delivery.The Ministrys press note also highlighted a focus on safety, with a goal to reduce the number of accidents to a single digit, down from 11 in 2025-2026.Other reforms outlined include leveraging AI and technology, revamping talent and training programs, and upgrading food and catering services.The Railway Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to reforms, safety, technological progress, and passenger-centric growth, the press note said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:13 IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 52 reforms in 52 weeks for 2026
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday held a meeting with senior railway officials and announced a plan to implement 52 major reforms in 52 weeks in 2026.

The meeting, according to a Ministry press note, emphasised the spirit of the New Year and the commitment to bringing significant reforms in the Railways. The discussions focused on infrastructure development, maintenance, and capacity enhancement initiatives.

Officials noted that substantial reforms are needed in Indian Railways to improve passenger amenities and operational safety. The '52 Reforms in 52 Weeks' plan will focus on systemic improvements in efficiency, governance, and service delivery.

The Ministry's press note also highlighted a focus on safety, with a goal to reduce the number of accidents to a single digit, down from 11 in 2025-2026.

Other reforms outlined include leveraging AI and technology, revamping talent and training programs, and upgrading food and catering services.

The Railway Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to reforms, safety, technological progress, and passenger-centric growth, the press note said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 8-Saudi coalition says separatist leader fled Yemen with UAE help, advances to Aden

UPDATE 8-Saudi coalition says separatist leader fled Yemen with UAE help, ad...

 Global
2
Coal India arm Bharat Coking Coal garners Rs 273 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Coal India arm Bharat Coking Coal garners Rs 273 cr from anchor investors ah...

 India
3
Op Sindoor reinforced message that people must contribute to nation-building: IAF chief

Op Sindoor reinforced message that people must contribute to nation-building...

 India
4
JNU hosts conference on illegal immigration

JNU hosts conference on illegal immigration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026