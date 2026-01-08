Average asset of 102 re-elected MPs rises by 110% between 2014-2024: ADR

Between 2014 and 2024, 102 MPs who got re-elected to the Lok Sabha recorded an over 100 per cent average growth in their assets, said a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The top ten MPs who registered the highest increase in their assets, includes BJP's Udayanraje Bhonsle, Poonamben Maadam, Hema Malini, Nishikant Dubey; YSRCP's PV Midhun Reddy; Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal; Trinamool Congress' Shatrughan Sinha; and NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule.

The report said average asset growth for the 102 re-elected MPs between the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 to 2024 is Rs 17.36 crore, which comes to a jump of around 110 per cent.

According to the report, Bhonsle, who was elected in 2014 and 2019 as an MP from the Nationalist Congress Party, and from the BJP in 2024 from Satara in Maharashtra, registered an increase of 268 per cent in his assets.

In 2014, he had assets worth Rs 60 crore, which increased to Rs 199 crore in 2019, and increased to Rs 223 crore in 2024 -- a total jump of Rs 162 crore.

Maadam, BJP MP from Jamnagar, Gujarat, registered an increase of Rs 130 crore, with assets worth Rs 147 crore in 2024, a jump of 747 per cent from 2014, when she had declared assets worth Rs 17 crore.

Assets of P V Midhun Reddy of YSRCP from Rajampet constituency have risen by Rs 124.25 crores, from Rs 22.59 crores in 2014 to Rs 146.85 crores in 2024, while actor turned politician Hema Malini's assets grew by over Rs 100 crore, from Rs 178 crore in 2014, to Rs 278 crore in 2024, the report said.

Assets of BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh, MP from Gurgaon, increased by Rs 96 crore, from Rs 25 crore in 2014, to Rs 121 crore in 2024, an increase of 385 per cent.

Shatrughan Sinha, who was a BJP MP in 2014, and switched to TMC, registered an increase of Rs 78 crore in his assets, which was Rs 131 crore in 2014, and jumped to Rs 210 crore in 2024.

SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal's assets increased from Rs 108 crore in 2014 to Rs 217 crore in 2019, and slightly decreased to Rs 198 crore in 2024, registering an overall increase of Rs 90 crore.

Godda MP Nishikant Dubey's assets, meanwhile, increased from Rs 15 crore in 2014 to Rs 74 crore in 2024, while Baramati MP Supriya Sule's assets increased from Rs 113 crore to Rs 166 crore.

The average assets of the 102 re-elected MPs fielded by various parties in 2014 was Rs 15.76 crore, which increased to Rs 24.21 crore in 2019, which jumped to Rs 33.13 crore in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)