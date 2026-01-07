Trailblazing Partnership Ignites Cybersecurity Innovation at IISc Bengaluru

In a pioneering move, the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) at IISc Bengaluru has forged a partnership with Cyberverse Foundation and tech firm Pantherun to support early-stage cybersecurity startups. The initiative is set to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with much-needed infrastructure and support to tackle evolving cyber threats.

Under the terms of the partnership, the three organizations will select two to four startups from 2026, offering resources such as technical validation, market access, and financial backing. The collaboration aims to bolster India's cybersecurity defenses, leveraging the strengths of each participating organization for maximum impact.

This agreement, signed in the presence of Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, seeks to transform Mysuru into a hub for cybersecurity through education, innovation, and infrastructure development. With ambitions to position the city at the forefront of cyber defense, the partnership hopes to empower the next generation of cybersecurity leaders.