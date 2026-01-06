Left Menu

Bomb Threat Shutters Mysuru District Court Temporarily

A bomb threat received via email led to the evacuation of the Mysuru District Court on Tuesday. Judicial officers, lawyers, and staff were removed from the premises, halting court proceedings. A bomb disposal squad conducted a detailed search as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 06-01-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 12:22 IST
On Tuesday, the District Court in Mysuru faced a temporary shutdown after receiving a bomb threat via email. Authorities acted promptly, evacuating the premises to ensure the safety of judicial officers, lawyers, litigants, and court staff, according to police statements.

The incident led to an immediate halt in court proceedings, emphasizing the serious nature of the threat. Law enforcement teams, including a bomb disposal squad, swiftly arrived at the location, undertaking a meticulous search of the court complex to verify the credibility of the threat.

Authorities have yet to identify the source of the email, but investigations are underway. In the meantime, security measures at the court and nearby areas have been heightened to prevent any future threats.

