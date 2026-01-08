Left Menu

Ford Gears Up for Level 3 Driving Revolution by 2028

Ford plans to introduce Level 3 driver-assistance systems by 2028, initially on its new electric vehicle platform. The feature will be optional and not standard on the $30,000 EV truck set for 2027. Ford aims to reduce supplier dependency and use lidar technology to enhance this system.

Updated: 08-01-2026 06:19 IST
Ford Gears Up for Level 3 Driving Revolution by 2028
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ford Motor Company announced plans on Wednesday to roll out Level 3 driver-assistance systems in 2028, enabling drivers to take their hands and eyes off the road on specific highways. Initially, the technology will be integrated into Ford's forthcoming electric vehicle platform, developed by a dedicated team in California.

Doug Field, Ford's chief EV, digital and design officer, revealed to Reuters that while the Level 3 system won't come standard on the anticipated $30,000 midsize EV truck, it will be offered as an additional feature. The company is exploring pricing models, considering options like subscriptions to provide affordability.

Ford's strategy underscores a drive to manufacture these systems in-house, reducing reliance on suppliers, and enhancing product quality. Coupled with plans for lidar technology, Ford looks to compete in a landscape where rivals like Mercedes-Benz and General Motors are also pushing advanced driver-assistance systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

