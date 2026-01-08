Salt Typhoon: China's Cyber Espionage Breach
China has allegedly hacked emails of U.S. congressional staff as part of cyber espionage campaign 'Salt Typhoon.' The hack targeted staff on House China, foreign affairs, intelligence, and armed services committees. Beijing denies the accusations, while U.S. officials warn of potential threats to critical infrastructure.
China has allegedly hacked into email systems used by congressional staff working on powerful committees within the U.S. House of Representatives. This breach is reportedly part of a wider cyber espionage campaign known as Salt Typhoon.
The Financial Times revealed that the compromised email systems included those of staffers from the House China committee, along with the foreign affairs, intelligence, and armed services committees. This development has escalated concerns in the U.S. regarding cybersecurity threats posed by China.
While Beijing has consistently denied involvement in such intrusions, U.S. officials suggest that the hacking group behind Salt Typhoon is positioning itself to potentially paralyze U.S. critical infrastructure in a future conflict with China. The White House has yet to comment on these allegations.
