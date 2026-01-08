Left Menu

Salt Typhoon: China's Cyber Espionage Breach

China has allegedly hacked emails of U.S. congressional staff as part of cyber espionage campaign 'Salt Typhoon.' The hack targeted staff on House China, foreign affairs, intelligence, and armed services committees. Beijing denies the accusations, while U.S. officials warn of potential threats to critical infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 06:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 06:35 IST
Salt Typhoon: China's Cyber Espionage Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has allegedly hacked into email systems used by congressional staff working on powerful committees within the U.S. House of Representatives. This breach is reportedly part of a wider cyber espionage campaign known as Salt Typhoon.

The Financial Times revealed that the compromised email systems included those of staffers from the House China committee, along with the foreign affairs, intelligence, and armed services committees. This development has escalated concerns in the U.S. regarding cybersecurity threats posed by China.

While Beijing has consistently denied involvement in such intrusions, U.S. officials suggest that the hacking group behind Salt Typhoon is positioning itself to potentially paralyze U.S. critical infrastructure in a future conflict with China. The White House has yet to comment on these allegations.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Steadies Amid Mixed Economic Signals Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

Dollar Steadies Amid Mixed Economic Signals Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

 Global
2
Trump-Petro Tensions: A Diplomatic Dance

Trump-Petro Tensions: A Diplomatic Dance

 Global
3
Fires Rage On: Catastrophic Warnings in Victoria Amid Rising Heat

Fires Rage On: Catastrophic Warnings in Victoria Amid Rising Heat

 Global
4
Salt Typhoon: A Bold Cyber Espionage Campaign Unveiled

Salt Typhoon: A Bold Cyber Espionage Campaign Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026