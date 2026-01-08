US STOCKS-Wall St mixed as tech retreats; defense firms gain on Trump's budget hike call

The S&P 500 was muted on Thursday as losses in heavyweight technology stocks offset broader gains, while defense companies advanced after President Donald Trump called for a $1.5 trillion military budget.

Technology stocks on the S&P 500 lost 1.8%, with Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Broadcom down ⁠between 1% and 3%. They also weighed on the Nasdaq. Out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, technology was the only other sector alongside healthcare trading lower.

The S&P 500 consumer staples sector led gains, up 2.2%, with Costco Wholesale rising 5.3% after Deutsche Bank resumed coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating. Home Depot and McDonald's were the biggest boosts to the Dow. Alphabet gained ​1.6% after the Google-parent on Wednesday surpassed Apple in market capitalization for the first time since 2019, becoming the second-most valuable U.S. company.

Joe Saluzzi, partner and co-founder at ‍Themis Trading, said investors might be repositioning their holdings, so tech stocks are underperforming. However, it was "too soon" to call it a broadening of the market rally beyond tech stocks. At 12:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 303.83 points, or 0.62%, to 49,299.91, the S&P 500 gained 3.51 points, or 0.05%, to 6,924.44 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 113.93 points, or 0.49%, to 23,469.09.

Defense stocks gained following Trump's statement that the 2027 ⁠U.S. military ‌budget should be $1.5 trillion, significantly higher than the $901 ⁠billion approved by Congress for 2026. RTX gained 1.2%, Lockheed Martin was up 4.7%, Northrop Grumman inched 3.4% higher and Kratos Defense advanced 17.3%. The S&P 500 aerospace and defense sub-index hit an all-time high, while the Arca Defense ‍index was up 4%.

Defense stocks rebounded after falling on Wednesday following Trump's threat to block defense contractors from paying dividends or buying back shares until they speed up weapons production. "The defense budget is ​growing, if anything. Sure you're getting a little bit more pressure from the administration to do things a certain way, but investors don't seem to care about ⁠at this point," said Saluzzi.

The day's moves follow Wall Street's main indexes' mixed session on Wednesday, where the S&P 500 and the Dow pulled back from their record highs to end lower, while the Nasdaq stood firm on investor ⁠optimism around AI-related stocks. Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits

rose moderately last week, though demand for labor remained sluggish, supporting Wednesday's ADP employment and JOLTS

figures .

The focus this week will be on Friday's crucial nonfarm payrolls report for December, which would be among the first reliable datasets after the longest U.S. shutdown in history. Fitch raised ⁠its U.S. growth outlook, estimating GDP expanded 2.1% in 2025 and forecasting 2.0% growth in 2026 after incorporating economic data delayed by last year's government shutdown.

Memory chipmakers lost ground ⁠after a stellar rally. SanDisk fell 10.5%, while Western ‌Digital and Seagate were off about 9% each. Ford gained 5% after Piper Sandler upgraded the automaker to "overweight" from "neutral".

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.61-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.13-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs ⁠and 13 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 101 new highs and 38 new lows.

