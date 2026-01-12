Growth, Not Repayment: Ackman's Take on U.S. Debt

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman believes that the United States will tackle its substantial debt issues primarily through economic growth, rather than by directly paying down the debt.

During the UBS Asia Wealth Forum in Singapore, Ackman highlighted growth as the solution when asked about his concerns regarding U.S. debt.

He reaffirmed his stance, stating, "We overcome our indebtedness through growth. It's not going to be through paying down debt."