Growth, Not Repayment: Ackman's Take on U.S. Debt
Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman emphasizes that the United States will address its debt through economic growth rather than by directly paying it off. Speaking at the UBS Asia Wealth Forum, Ackman communicated this perspective when questioned about his thoughts on the nation's debt levels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 12-01-2026 07:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 07:07 IST
During the UBS Asia Wealth Forum in Singapore, Ackman highlighted growth as the solution when asked about his concerns regarding U.S. debt.
He reaffirmed his stance, stating, "We overcome our indebtedness through growth. It's not going to be through paying down debt."