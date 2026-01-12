Left Menu

HCLTech Adapts to New Labour Codes Amid Revenue Surge

IT services firm HCLTech reported an 11.2% decline in net profit due to a one-time provision for new labour codes. Despite this, revenue grew by 13.3%, boosted by advances in AI services. The company has also secured significant deals and continues its strategic hiring efforts, including 'elite engineer' recruitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:32 IST
HCLTech Adapts to New Labour Codes Amid Revenue Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HCLTech, an IT services firm, reported an 11.2% decline in net profit for the October-December quarter, primarily due to a one-time provision of USD 82 million related to new labour codes.

Despite the profit drop, revenue from operations rose by 13.3% to Rs 33,872 crore, bolstered by strong growth in AI and engineering services.

The company has secured major contracts, including a USD 473 million deal with a global retailer, and plans to continue its strategic hiring initiatives, focusing on recruiting 'elite engineers' at competitive salaries.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Xabi Alonso Parts Ways with Real Madrid

End of an Era: Xabi Alonso Parts Ways with Real Madrid

 Global
2
AAMSU Pushes for NRC Inclusion in Assam Electoral Rolls

AAMSU Pushes for NRC Inclusion in Assam Electoral Rolls

 India
3
Peru's Bold Move: Private Investments to Revitalize Petroperu

Peru's Bold Move: Private Investments to Revitalize Petroperu

 Peru
4
Mystery Surrounding Terrace Tragedy in Delhi

Mystery Surrounding Terrace Tragedy in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026