HCLTech Adapts to New Labour Codes Amid Revenue Surge

HCLTech, an IT services firm, reported an 11.2% decline in net profit for the October-December quarter, primarily due to a one-time provision of USD 82 million related to new labour codes.

Despite the profit drop, revenue from operations rose by 13.3% to Rs 33,872 crore, bolstered by strong growth in AI and engineering services.

The company has secured major contracts, including a USD 473 million deal with a global retailer, and plans to continue its strategic hiring initiatives, focusing on recruiting 'elite engineers' at competitive salaries.