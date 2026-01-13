Eutelsat's Bold Move, ISRO's Setback and A Dazzling Star Show

Eutelsat, the French and British-backed satellite operator, has contracted Airbus to supply 340 new satellites to enhance and maintain their OneWeb low-Earth-orbit network. These satellites will gradually replace older models nearing the end of their operational lifespans, ensuring service continuity.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) encountered a setback as its rocket lost control after liftoff. The vehicle was carrying 16 loads, including a critical earth surveillance satellite. This incident marks the second disappointment in eight months for ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, which has a track record of over 90% success in 60 missions.

Astronomers are puzzled by a white dwarf star in the Milky Way showing a colorful shockwave. This Earth-sized stellar ember is part of a binary system, drawing gas from a companion star. Located in the Auriga constellation, 730 light-years away, the phenomenon has stirred curiosity in the scientific community.

