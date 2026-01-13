Left Menu

Eutelsat's Bold Move, ISRO's Setback and A Dazzling Star Show

Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb satellites from Airbus to upgrade its orbit network. ISRO faces a setback as its rocket veers off course post-launch. Meanwhile, astronomers discover a white dwarf star creating stunning cosmic shockwaves in a nearby constellation, raising questions among scientists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:30 IST
Eutelsat's Bold Move, ISRO's Setback and A Dazzling Star Show
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eutelsat, the French and British-backed satellite operator, has contracted Airbus to supply 340 new satellites to enhance and maintain their OneWeb low-Earth-orbit network. These satellites will gradually replace older models nearing the end of their operational lifespans, ensuring service continuity.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) encountered a setback as its rocket lost control after liftoff. The vehicle was carrying 16 loads, including a critical earth surveillance satellite. This incident marks the second disappointment in eight months for ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, which has a track record of over 90% success in 60 missions.

Astronomers are puzzled by a white dwarf star in the Milky Way showing a colorful shockwave. This Earth-sized stellar ember is part of a binary system, drawing gas from a companion star. Located in the Auriga constellation, 730 light-years away, the phenomenon has stirred curiosity in the scientific community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCTV Footage Leads to Arrests in Buffalo Theft Case

CCTV Footage Leads to Arrests in Buffalo Theft Case

 India
2
Chhattisgarh's Decisive Push Against Naxalism: A New Era Dawns

Chhattisgarh's Decisive Push Against Naxalism: A New Era Dawns

 India
3
Revolutionizing Road Repair with Cutting-Edge Technologies in Himachal Pradesh

Revolutionizing Road Repair with Cutting-Edge Technologies in Himachal Prade...

 India
4
Guangzhou Exchange Tightens Lithium Trading Rules

Guangzhou Exchange Tightens Lithium Trading Rules

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026