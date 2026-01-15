Left Menu

Trump's Fresh Tariffs Target Advanced Computing Chips

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on certain advanced computing chips like Nvidia's H200 AI and AMD's MI325X. The tariffs aim to bolster U.S. semiconductor production and reduce reliance on overseas manufacturers, particularly in Taiwan, due to national security concerns.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on specific advanced computing chips, such as the Nvidia H200 AI processor and the AMD MI325X, as outlined in a fact sheet from the White House.

The tariff imposition, grounded in national security concerns, is part of an effort to incentivize chipmakers to boost semiconductor production in the U.S. and lessen dependence on manufacturers in regions like Taiwan. Notably, the tariff excludes chips destined for U.S. data centers, startups, consumer applications outside data centers, civil industrial applications, and public sector applications.

The fact sheet also indicates the potential for broader tariffs on semiconductor imports and their derivative products as a further strategy to encourage domestic manufacturing.

