Speedy Multimodes gets extension to operate its freight station at JNPT

Allcargo Terminals on Monday said its subsidiary Speedy Multimodes has secured a 10-year extension from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority to operate its container freight station (CFS) at the port.

Located just 5 kilometre from JNPT, the CFS is the closest to India's largest gateway port, offering its customers significant advantages in turnaround time, operational efficiency, and cost optimization.

This extension reinforces Speedy Multimodes' role as a strategic, long-standing CFS within India's most critical port ecosystem, it said.

Speedy Multimodes is spread over 53 acres with 8.5 acres of warehousing space. The facility, which offers a dedicated zones for special and Over-Dimensional Cargo (ODC), has a throughput capacity of 180,000 TEU and is in plans for infrastructure upgrade in partnership with JNPA, which will further enhance the handling capacity of the facility, the company said.

''This extension reflects the trust placed in our operational capabilities and reinforces our role in supporting EXIM trade and port operations at JNPT with enhanced efficiency and reliability,'' said Ashish Chandna, Chief Executive Officer at Allcargo Terminals Ltd.

Besides Speedy Multimodes, Allcargo Terminals also operates another facility near JNPT, where it has recently announced a significant expansion.

The facility's handling capacity has been nearly doubled from 1,90,000 TEUs to 3,60,000 TEUs annually.

''With the planned infrastructure upgrade, Speedy Multimodes CFS will be equipped to handle the steadily growing cargo volumes at JNPA with its scale, efficiency, and digital-first logistics services. The extension of the contract and upgradation of the facility will contribute to JNPA's vision to becoming the first Indian port to handle 10 million TEUs by 2027,'' said Gaurav Dayal, Chairman of JNPA.

