Left Menu

Speedy Multimodes gets extension to operate its freight station at JNPT

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:10 IST
Speedy Multimodes gets extension to operate its freight station at JNPT
  • Country:
  • India

Allcargo Terminals on Monday said its subsidiary Speedy Multimodes has secured a 10-year extension from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority to operate its container freight station (CFS) at the port.

Located just 5 kilometre from JNPT, the CFS is the closest to India's largest gateway port, offering its customers significant advantages in turnaround time, operational efficiency, and cost optimization.

This extension reinforces Speedy Multimodes' role as a strategic, long-standing CFS within India's most critical port ecosystem, it said.

Speedy Multimodes is spread over 53 acres with 8.5 acres of warehousing space. The facility, which offers a dedicated zones for special and Over-Dimensional Cargo (ODC), has a throughput capacity of 180,000 TEU and is in plans for infrastructure upgrade in partnership with JNPA, which will further enhance the handling capacity of the facility, the company said.

''This extension reflects the trust placed in our operational capabilities and reinforces our role in supporting EXIM trade and port operations at JNPT with enhanced efficiency and reliability,'' said Ashish Chandna, Chief Executive Officer at Allcargo Terminals Ltd.

Besides Speedy Multimodes, Allcargo Terminals also operates another facility near JNPT, where it has recently announced a significant expansion.

The facility's handling capacity has been nearly doubled from 1,90,000 TEUs to 3,60,000 TEUs annually.

''With the planned infrastructure upgrade, Speedy Multimodes CFS will be equipped to handle the steadily growing cargo volumes at JNPA with its scale, efficiency, and digital-first logistics services. The extension of the contract and upgradation of the facility will contribute to JNPA's vision to becoming the first Indian port to handle 10 million TEUs by 2027,'' said Gaurav Dayal, Chairman of JNPA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

UPDATE 8-At least 40 dead in Spain after two high-speed trains collide

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Soccer-Morocco achieve record FIFA ranking, Senegal rise to 12th

Soccer-Morocco achieve record FIFA ranking, Senegal rise to 12th

 Global
4
Explosion in restaurant in Kabul kills at least 7; Pak president says blast caused by bomb

Explosion in restaurant in Kabul kills at least 7; Pak president says blast ...

 Afghanistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026