Left Menu

TKMS Aims to Outmaneuver Rivals in Canada's Submarine Tender

Warship builder TKMS, in talks with Norwegian and German companies, is proposing a comprehensive investment package to Canada to win a competitive submarine tender. The package includes investments in rare earths, mining, AI, and battery production, challenging South Korean competitor Hanwha Ocean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:38 IST
TKMS Aims to Outmaneuver Rivals in Canada's Submarine Tender
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Warship builder TKMS is engaging with Norwegian and German firms to present a significant investment package to Canada in a bid to secure a lucrative submarine tender. The CEO hopes to surpass an offer from South Korea's Hanwha Ocean, Reuters reported.

Beyond submarines, the discussions include potential investments in sectors such as rare earths, mining, artificial intelligence, and automotive battery production. Oliver Burkhard, CEO of TKMS, highlighted the comprehensive nature of the package, which could fortify TKMS's standing as a preferred bidder after being short-listed along with Hanwha Ocean last year.

The proposed agreement comes amidst heightened geopolitical tensions and reflects Germany's efforts to fortify defense alliances, particularly as the U.S. positions itself regarding Greenland and amidst ongoing conflict in Ukraine. TKMS's potential partners are considering long-term investment commitments in Canada, pivotal to winning Canada's new defense acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global
2
US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

 United States
3
Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

Tennis Triumphs on Day 4 of the Australian Open

 Global
4
Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

Train Tragedy Strikes Catalonia: A Tale of Two Crashes

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026