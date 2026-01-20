ZF Group Expands Electric Park Brake Line in Tamil Nadu

Left Menu

ZF Group has inaugurated a new electric park brake (EPB) production line in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. The facility will enhance India's role in ZF's global next-generation braking solutions. The line supports the transition to software-enabled safety technologies and is crucial for the growing electric vehicle market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:19 IST
German auto components supplier ZF Group has inaugurated a high-capacity electric park brake production line at its Oragadam facility in Tamil Nadu. With a capacity of 8 million units, the line aims to cement India's position in the global next-generation passenger braking solutions market.

The Oragadam production line is part of ZF Group's strategy to evolve braking systems from traditional mechanical assemblies to advanced software-enabled safety technologies. This aligns with the growing demand for electric and technology-driven vehicles within the Indian market.

As the 10th ZF site in Tamil Nadu, this facility operates independently of ZF Commercial Vehicles Control Systems India Ltd. The system's low-drag performance also aims to enhance fuel efficiency and electric vehicle range while reducing noise and vibration, contributing to a smoother drive.

