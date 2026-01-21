Left Menu

Meta Platforms Unveils Promising AI Models at Davos

Meta Platforms' AI lab has introduced cutting-edge AI models internally, indicating potential progress in AI technology. The announcement was made at the World Economic Forum in Davos by CTO Andrew Bosworth. The company's strategic efforts to innovate in AI have garnered attention amid competitive advancements in the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Meta Platforms announced the internal delivery of its first high-profile AI models from its newly formed AI lab.

During a press briefing, CTO Andrew Bosworth highlighted the promise shown by these models, developed by the Meta Superintelligence Labs team.

With major strategic shifts under CEO Mark Zuckerberg, including leadership changes and talent acquisitions, Meta aims to dominate the competitive AI arena. Despite past criticisms, the company is optimistic about its evolving AI capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

