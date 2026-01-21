Meta Platforms Unveils Promising AI Models at Davos
Meta Platforms' AI lab has introduced cutting-edge AI models internally, indicating potential progress in AI technology. The announcement was made at the World Economic Forum in Davos by CTO Andrew Bosworth. The company's strategic efforts to innovate in AI have garnered attention amid competitive advancements in the field.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Meta Platforms announced the internal delivery of its first high-profile AI models from its newly formed AI lab.
During a press briefing, CTO Andrew Bosworth highlighted the promise shown by these models, developed by the Meta Superintelligence Labs team.
With major strategic shifts under CEO Mark Zuckerberg, including leadership changes and talent acquisitions, Meta aims to dominate the competitive AI arena. Despite past criticisms, the company is optimistic about its evolving AI capabilities.
