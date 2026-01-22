Left Menu

India's Role in AI Transformation: A Test Series of Innovation

Senior Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw compares the AI transformation to a five-match test series, emphasizing India's significant role. India will lead across five AI layers: energy, chips, cloud centres, models, and applications. Investments in infrastructure grow as India prepares for the upcoming AI Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:48 IST
In a striking analogy, senior Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw likened the AI transformation to the beginning of a five-match test series. Speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, he emphasized that the journey is just beginning and positioned India as a key player.

Vaishnaw outlined a strategic vision for India's leadership across five critical AI layers: energy generation, computing infrastructure, cloud data centres, AI models, and the application layer. These layers form the foundation of the AI stack poised to revolutionize technology globally.

An impressive USD 70 billion in investments has already been funneled into infrastructure, with expectations of reaching USD 150 billion by the India AI Summit. With significant reforms in the nuclear energy sector, India anticipates being at the forefront of AI innovation, attracting global technology leaders eager to participate in the upcoming summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

