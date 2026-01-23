Left Menu

Auto Giants Shift Gears: Ford and GM Enter Banking

The FDIC has approved deposit insurance applications from Ford and GM, enabling them to set up industrial banks. Although traditional banks have raised concerns about these industrial loan charters, proponents argue they allow companies to offer limited financial services, marking a significant move for the auto industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 00:20 IST
Auto Giants Shift Gears: Ford and GM Enter Banking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has given the green light to Ford Motor Company and General Motors Company to establish industrial banks by approving their deposit insurance applications. This landmark decision allows these automotive giants to add financial services to their portfolios.

The conditional approvals demand that both companies establish their lending arms within a year. This development is part of an ongoing debate between commercial firms and the banking sector over 'industrial loan charters.' Traditional banks have expressed concerns, suggesting these charters enable commercial companies to engage in banking activities without adequate oversight.

Supporters of industrial loan charters argue that they permit companies like Ford and GM to offer financial services to customers in a controlled manner. This move could potentially reshape the landscape for both the auto and financial industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
2
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

 Global
4
Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

Trump's Greenland Strategy: A New Chapter in Arctic Geopolitics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026