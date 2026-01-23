Revolut Changes Course: Seeks U.S. Banking Licence

In a strategic pivot, Britain's Revolut has withdrawn its intention to acquire a United States lender. Instead, the company has decided to pursue an American banking license, according to a recent report by the Financial Times.

The decision marks a significant shift in Revolut's approach to expanding its U.S. operations, suggesting a long-term strategy to embed itself more firmly within the American banking landscape.

While the Financial Times cites sources close to the situation, Reuters noted they could not independently verify these claims at the time of the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)