Revolut Changes Course: Seeks U.S. Banking Licence
Revolut, the British fintech company, has abandoned plans to acquire a U.S. lender and will seek an American banking licence instead. This strategic shift was reported by the Financial Times, although Reuters has been unable to verify the information independently. The move underscores Revolut's intent to establish a stronger presence in the U.S. financial market.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:42 IST
