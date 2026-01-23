Left Menu

Revolut Changes Course: Seeks U.S. Banking Licence

Revolut, the British fintech company, has abandoned plans to acquire a U.S. lender and will seek an American banking licence instead. This strategic shift was reported by the Financial Times, although Reuters has been unable to verify the information independently. The move underscores Revolut's intent to establish a stronger presence in the U.S. financial market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic pivot, Britain's Revolut has withdrawn its intention to acquire a United States lender. Instead, the company has decided to pursue an American banking license, according to a recent report by the Financial Times.

The decision marks a significant shift in Revolut's approach to expanding its U.S. operations, suggesting a long-term strategy to embed itself more firmly within the American banking landscape.

While the Financial Times cites sources close to the situation, Reuters noted they could not independently verify these claims at the time of the report.

