AI Takes Flight: Chinese Military's Advances in Drone Swarm Warfare

In a significant leap for modern warfare technology, the Chinese military has unveiled advancements in drone swarm capabilities. Recent tests demonstrated that a single soldier can command a fleet of 200 drones, utilizing cutting-edge AI technology.

Aired on Tuesday via Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the report highlighted the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) trials in AI-driven drone swarm warfare. Conducted by the PLA-affiliated National University of Defence Technology, the tests showcased the ability of drones to fly in formation, undertake multi-target reconnaissance, and strike operations with precision.

Researchers equipped these drones with intelligent algorithms, allowing them to cooperate autonomously even under electromagnetic interference. The system facilitates task divisions like reconnaissance and striking, ensuring effective and coordinated deployments.