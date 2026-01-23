Left Menu

AI Takes Flight: Chinese Military's Advances in Drone Swarm Warfare

The Chinese military has advanced in drone swarm warfare, allowing one soldier to control 200 drones using AI. The PLA's tests showcased autonomous drone capabilities for reconnaissance and strikes. The swarm's intelligence allows precise task division and operation under electromagnetic interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • China

In a significant leap for modern warfare technology, the Chinese military has unveiled advancements in drone swarm capabilities. Recent tests demonstrated that a single soldier can command a fleet of 200 drones, utilizing cutting-edge AI technology.

Aired on Tuesday via Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the report highlighted the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) trials in AI-driven drone swarm warfare. Conducted by the PLA-affiliated National University of Defence Technology, the tests showcased the ability of drones to fly in formation, undertake multi-target reconnaissance, and strike operations with precision.

Researchers equipped these drones with intelligent algorithms, allowing them to cooperate autonomously even under electromagnetic interference. The system facilitates task divisions like reconnaissance and striking, ensuring effective and coordinated deployments.

