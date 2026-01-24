Left Menu

Revolutionizing Data Center Cooling: Motivair's New 2.5MW CDU

Motivair by Schneider Electric introduces a groundbreaking 2.5MW Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) for advanced liquid cooling in data centers, enhancing scalability and efficiency to support next-gen AI factories and accelerated computing workloads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 24-01-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 12:47 IST
Revolutionizing Data Center Cooling: Motivair's New 2.5MW CDU
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore, January 24, 2026 – Motivair, a Schneider Electric brand, has launched an innovative 2.5MW Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) designed to meet the demanding cooling needs of high-density data centers. The MCDU-70 sets a new benchmark in the market with its impressive capacity, suited for gigawatt-scale AI factories.

With the support of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure software, these CDUs provide a scalable solution, catering to current HPC and artificial intelligence applications while being capable of expanding over 10MW. The MCDU-70, compact in design, delivers critical cooling power and ensures efficient performance without compromising space or pressure limitations.

Rich Whitmore, CEO & President of Motivair, emphasizes that AI development accelerates the need for robust data center infrastructure. Meanwhile, Venkataraman Swaminathan of Schneider Electric highlights the significance of energy-efficient solutions as digital infrastructures scale. This new addition widens Schneider's CDU range, promising global accessibility through its international manufacturing facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026