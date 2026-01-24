Revolutionizing Data Center Cooling: Motivair's New 2.5MW CDU

Bangalore, January 24, 2026 – Motivair, a Schneider Electric brand, has launched an innovative 2.5MW Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) designed to meet the demanding cooling needs of high-density data centers. The MCDU-70 sets a new benchmark in the market with its impressive capacity, suited for gigawatt-scale AI factories.

With the support of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure software, these CDUs provide a scalable solution, catering to current HPC and artificial intelligence applications while being capable of expanding over 10MW. The MCDU-70, compact in design, delivers critical cooling power and ensures efficient performance without compromising space or pressure limitations.

Rich Whitmore, CEO & President of Motivair, emphasizes that AI development accelerates the need for robust data center infrastructure. Meanwhile, Venkataraman Swaminathan of Schneider Electric highlights the significance of energy-efficient solutions as digital infrastructures scale. This new addition widens Schneider's CDU range, promising global accessibility through its international manufacturing facilities.

