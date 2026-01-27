Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power is making significant strides in the home automation sector, aiming to reach one crore households through IoT-driven products, according to a senior company official.

The power giant's entrance into the retail home automation market last year has led to an aggressive growth strategy. Spearheaded by Kaushik Sanyal, Head of Renewable and Automation, the goal is to expand from nine to 100 cities in three years, driven by the launch of their EZ Home Automation Solutions in Kolkata.

These products, priced affordably at Rs 2,500, enable users to control multiple appliances via a mobile app, even in areas with limited internet access. The company's 'EZ Home 100 Cities, 1 Purpose' initiative seeks to bring smart home solutions to both new and existing homes without requiring major electrical modifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)