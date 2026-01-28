Left Menu

ASML Reports Record Bookings Amid AI Chip Demand Surge

ASML has announced unexpectedly strong fourth-quarter bookings, with orders reaching €13.2 billion, significantly above analyst predictions. This boost is fueled by rising investments in AI chipmaking. Despite job cuts affecting 1,700 positions, the company raises its 2026 sales forecast between €34 billion and €39 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 13:05 IST
ASML Reports Record Bookings Amid AI Chip Demand Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ASML, the world's leading supplier of computer chip equipment, reported a surprising uptick in fourth-quarter bookings on Wednesday, thanks to increased orders as companies ramp up investments in AI chip production. The company is benefiting from a robust market for AI-related technology.

Alongside this growth, ASML announced substantial job cuts, affecting 1,700 positions primarily in the Netherlands and the United States. This layoff represents 3.8% of its total workforce, marking the largest reduction in its history. CFO Roger Dassen attributed the layoffs to previous expansions in the 2010s and 2020s.

The company's fourth-quarter bookings amounted to €13.2 billion, dwarfing the previous quarter's €5.4 billion and exceeding analyst expectations of €6.32 billion. CEO Christophe Fouquet remarked that customers are increasingly optimistic about the AI-driven market, prompting ASML to revise its sales forecast for 2026 to between €34 billion and €39 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026