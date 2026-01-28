ASML Reports Record Bookings Amid AI Chip Demand Surge

ASML, the world's leading supplier of computer chip equipment, reported a surprising uptick in fourth-quarter bookings on Wednesday, thanks to increased orders as companies ramp up investments in AI chip production. The company is benefiting from a robust market for AI-related technology.

Alongside this growth, ASML announced substantial job cuts, affecting 1,700 positions primarily in the Netherlands and the United States. This layoff represents 3.8% of its total workforce, marking the largest reduction in its history. CFO Roger Dassen attributed the layoffs to previous expansions in the 2010s and 2020s.

The company's fourth-quarter bookings amounted to €13.2 billion, dwarfing the previous quarter's €5.4 billion and exceeding analyst expectations of €6.32 billion. CEO Christophe Fouquet remarked that customers are increasingly optimistic about the AI-driven market, prompting ASML to revise its sales forecast for 2026 to between €34 billion and €39 billion.

