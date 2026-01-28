Innovating Together: A National Platform for All

In an ambitious move toward nationwide collaboration, a national innovations platform is being proposed to democratize innovation across diverse sectors, including health and agriculture. The initiative, spearheaded by Wadhwani Innovation Network's Managing Director Shirshendu Mukherjee, was announced at the Health of India Summit 2026.

Mukherjee underscored the importance of strong validation through clinical trials and other rigorous methods, ensuring that innovations are credible and practical. He highlighted the need for a platform where all stakeholders, including innovators and funders, can come together to share and find solutions outside the confines of individual labs.

The initiative is led by the Wadhwani Foundation, a nonprofit tech organization, intending to involve more organizations and government participation, particularly in the health sector. This collaborative environment aims to foster innovation with a focus on practical applications and wide accessibility.

