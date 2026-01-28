Left Menu

The Great Rebalance: Shifting Away from U.S. Assets

The article explores the potential global shift away from U.S. assets, valued at $69 trillion. Allies, like Japan and European countries, may reconsider their holdings due to strained relations and economic factors. Smaller countries with significant exposure may also rebalance, despite currency risks and market uncertainties.

The growing global exposure to U.S. assets, nearing $69 trillion, faces scrutiny as international investors ponder reducing their stakes. Concerns over Washington's strained foreign relations and unpredictable economic policies fuel these discussions.

Japan emerges as a key player, being the largest holder of U.S. bonds. Despite its strong home bias, Japanese investors could consider rebalancing their portfolios due to modest American asset representation compared to their overall holdings. European investors, holding nearly $2 trillion in U.S. Treasuries, face similar considerations amidst souring U.S.-European relations.

The spotlight also turns to smaller nations like Norway and Canada, who have significant equities exposure to U.S. assets. However, currency fluctuations pose challenges, as repatriation risks destabilizing global markets. As the world's net long U.S. position is reexamined, a shift towards diversification seems unavoidable.

