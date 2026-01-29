Left Menu

Meta's AI Ambitions Fuel Capital Spending Surge: Superintelligence in Sight

Meta, the owner of Instagram, announced a 73% increase in capital spending for the next year to pursue superintelligence, aiming to offer highly personalized AI. The company's AI-focused expansion has boosted its stock and advertising revenue. Meta forecasts higher expenses, yet anticipates robust earnings growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 04:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 04:55 IST
Meta's AI Ambitions Fuel Capital Spending Surge: Superintelligence in Sight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta, the tech giant behind Instagram, declared a substantial increase in capital expenditure, targeting a 73% rise for the forthcoming year. The initiative seeks the development of superintelligence, offering deeply personalized artificial intelligence to its expansive social media users.

Shareholders have supported CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ambitious investments, resulting in a 10% surge in Meta's stock. The company also reported a 24% increase in advertising revenue during the last quarter of 2023, while projecting first-quarter earnings that exceed market expectations.

Despite being a late entrant to the AI sector, Meta has committed large financial resources to this domain. The firm has announced plans to establish multiple AI data centers, driving their AI infrastructure to achieve superintelligence. This expansion has primarily been financed by Meta's thriving advertising business, notably from new revenue streams like ads on WhatsApp and Threads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026