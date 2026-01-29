Meta's AI Ambitions Fuel Capital Spending Surge: Superintelligence in Sight

Meta, the tech giant behind Instagram, declared a substantial increase in capital expenditure, targeting a 73% rise for the forthcoming year. The initiative seeks the development of superintelligence, offering deeply personalized artificial intelligence to its expansive social media users.

Shareholders have supported CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ambitious investments, resulting in a 10% surge in Meta's stock. The company also reported a 24% increase in advertising revenue during the last quarter of 2023, while projecting first-quarter earnings that exceed market expectations.

Despite being a late entrant to the AI sector, Meta has committed large financial resources to this domain. The firm has announced plans to establish multiple AI data centers, driving their AI infrastructure to achieve superintelligence. This expansion has primarily been financed by Meta's thriving advertising business, notably from new revenue streams like ads on WhatsApp and Threads.

