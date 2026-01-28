Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian prosecutors have taken legal action against Budapest's liberal mayor, Gergely Karacsony, for his involvement in organizing an LGBTQ+ rights rally. The event became one of the largest anti-government demonstrations in recent years, challenging nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's administration.

The prosecution claims Karacsony violated the law by arranging a banned assembly. They have requested the court to impose a fine through a penal order, bypassing a trial, due to his orchestration of the banned event. Karacsony had attempted to label the Pride march as a municipal event, claiming it did not require a permit. Despite this, the police banned it under child-protection laws.

The rally proceeded peacefully, and Karacsony has expressed defiance, stating his transformation from a 'proud suspect to a proud defendant.' Critics argue this legal action is part of a broader suppression of democratic freedoms as Orban faces a significant electoral challenge on April 12, with polls indicating the opposition Tisza party leads.

