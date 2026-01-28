Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor
Hungarian prosecutors have charged Budapest Mayor, Gergely Karacsony, for organizing an LGBTQ+ rights rally against a police ban. The protest turned into a massive anti-government demonstration. Prosecutors seek a fine without trial. Karacsony claims the event was legal, igniting debates on Hungary's democratic freedoms under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's rule.
Hungarian prosecutors have taken legal action against Budapest's liberal mayor, Gergely Karacsony, for his involvement in organizing an LGBTQ+ rights rally. The event became one of the largest anti-government demonstrations in recent years, challenging nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's administration.
The prosecution claims Karacsony violated the law by arranging a banned assembly. They have requested the court to impose a fine through a penal order, bypassing a trial, due to his orchestration of the banned event. Karacsony had attempted to label the Pride march as a municipal event, claiming it did not require a permit. Despite this, the police banned it under child-protection laws.
The rally proceeded peacefully, and Karacsony has expressed defiance, stating his transformation from a 'proud suspect to a proud defendant.' Critics argue this legal action is part of a broader suppression of democratic freedoms as Orban faces a significant electoral challenge on April 12, with polls indicating the opposition Tisza party leads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
