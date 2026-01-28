Left Menu

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat, a nationwide youth dance initiative, aims to discover and empower young dancers while preserving India's cultural identity. Developed by Youth Global HQ with Remo D'Souza and Mohaan Nadaar, the platform offers industry exposure, mentorship, and professional pathways for students across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:41 IST
Ketki Pandit, Remo D'Souza and Mohaan Nadaar Come Together to Power India's Youth Dance Platform 'Beats of Bharat'. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], January 28: Beats of Bharat, a groundbreaking nationwide youth dance platform, seeks to discover, cultivate, and professionally empower India's next generation of dancers while staying rooted in the country's rich cultural identity. This ambitious initiative is the brainchild of producer and entrepreneur Ketki Pandit, renowned choreographer Remo D'Souza, and film producer Mohaan Nadaar, under the auspices of Youth Global HQ.

Beats of Bharat functions as a bridge connecting student talent with India's professional creative realm. Stepping beyond mere competition, the platform offers structured access to industry exposure, mentorship, and sustainable career pathways for burgeoning performers. Celebrated choreographer Remo D'Souza highlighted the initiative's focus on youth, emphasizing its role as a community platform fostering creative expression.

The strategic alliance with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has integrated Beats of Bharat into the higher education ecosystem, enabling universities to engage in professionally curated dance championships and mentorship programs. The championship, hosted in Mumbai, saw participation from over 5,000 students and featured competitive showcases judged by an eminent panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

