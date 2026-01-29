AI's Transformative Impact on GCCs: Shaping Tomorrow's Workforce

In New Delhi, a pivotal round table meeting hosted by GCC School and KC GlobEd delved into the profound effects of artificial intelligence on Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Industry leaders, including senior advisors and tech experts, gathered to explore AI's role in reshaping workforce paradigms.

The meeting emphasised the transition of GCCs from support roles to becoming centers of innovation, driven by AI technology. Key discussions centered around AI-driven talent strategies, leadership development, and the partnership between academia and industry. These dialogues underscored AI literacy's emerging importance over specialized technical knowledge.

Prominent attendees, including Dr. Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi and Dr. Kamal Chhabra, advocated for aligning education with industry needs and strengthening AI integration. The session also touched on finance-focused challenges, highlighting the global demand for analytics-driven professionals and comprehensive AI-enabled training.

