Navigating AI Challenges: India's Strategic Approach to Innovation
The Economic Survey highlights uncertainties in AI, focusing on market power concentration, impacts on labor, and the future of India's IT sector. A bottom-up AI strategy aligned with economic realities is suggested. It emphasizes India's need to navigate AI regulation, model development, and resource allocation effectively.
The Economic Survey has raised concerns about the evolving AI landscape, focusing on market power concentration, labor dynamics, and the future of India's IT sector. It notes the limited access to cutting-edge infrastructure and scarce financial resources, making large-scale model training challenging.
The Survey advocates for a bottom-up AI development approach, favoring application-specific models tailored to sectoral needs. This is in response to the global concentration of control over critical inputs like data, compute, and foundational models, which are dominated by a few large firms.
Amid these challenges, the Survey emphasizes the strategic need for India's own AI solutions, highlighting the importance of governance, human capital development, and data localization. It stresses the need for careful AI regulation and the balance between rapid adoption and economic realities.
