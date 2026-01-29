Left Menu

Navigating AI Challenges: India's Strategic Approach to Innovation

The Economic Survey highlights uncertainties in AI, focusing on market power concentration, impacts on labor, and the future of India's IT sector. A bottom-up AI strategy aligned with economic realities is suggested. It emphasizes India's need to navigate AI regulation, model development, and resource allocation effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:09 IST
Navigating AI Challenges: India's Strategic Approach to Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey has raised concerns about the evolving AI landscape, focusing on market power concentration, labor dynamics, and the future of India's IT sector. It notes the limited access to cutting-edge infrastructure and scarce financial resources, making large-scale model training challenging.

The Survey advocates for a bottom-up AI development approach, favoring application-specific models tailored to sectoral needs. This is in response to the global concentration of control over critical inputs like data, compute, and foundational models, which are dominated by a few large firms.

Amid these challenges, the Survey emphasizes the strategic need for India's own AI solutions, highlighting the importance of governance, human capital development, and data localization. It stresses the need for careful AI regulation and the balance between rapid adoption and economic realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026