Ukraine and SpaceX Tackle Starlink's Role in Russian Drone Warfare

Ukraine is actively engaging with SpaceX to counteract the use of its Starlink satellite internet system by Russian drones, according to the country's defense minister. This follows reports that suggested Russian long-range UAVs were equipped with Starlink, enabling them to bypass traditional signal jamming when targeting Ukrainian sites.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov acknowledged SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and Elon Musk for their swift response in addressing this issue. Serhiy Beskrestnov, Fedorov's adviser, has shared images of downed drones with Starlink units found within Ukrainian territory, highlighting the growing concerns.

Beskrestnov reported numerous incidents of Starlink-enabled drones attacking Ukraine. Ukraine relies on tens of thousands of Starlinks for secure battlefield communications and drone piloting, given their resilience to signal interference. SpaceX initiated Starlink services in Ukraine during 2022, following a plea from Kyiv, though the service isn't extended to Russian regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)