Left Menu

Ukraine and SpaceX Tackle Starlink's Role in Russian Drone Warfare

Ukraine is collaborating with SpaceX to address the concern of Russian drones utilizing the Starlink satellite internet to attack Ukrainian targets. The defense minister has expressed gratitude toward SpaceX for prompt action. Ukraine benefits significantly from Starlink for communication and drone operation despite the current challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:35 IST
Ukraine and SpaceX Tackle Starlink's Role in Russian Drone Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is actively engaging with SpaceX to counteract the use of its Starlink satellite internet system by Russian drones, according to the country's defense minister. This follows reports that suggested Russian long-range UAVs were equipped with Starlink, enabling them to bypass traditional signal jamming when targeting Ukrainian sites.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov acknowledged SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and Elon Musk for their swift response in addressing this issue. Serhiy Beskrestnov, Fedorov's adviser, has shared images of downed drones with Starlink units found within Ukrainian territory, highlighting the growing concerns.

Beskrestnov reported numerous incidents of Starlink-enabled drones attacking Ukraine. Ukraine relies on tens of thousands of Starlinks for secure battlefield communications and drone piloting, given their resilience to signal interference. SpaceX initiated Starlink services in Ukraine during 2022, following a plea from Kyiv, though the service isn't extended to Russian regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026