Ukraine and SpaceX Tackle Starlink's Role in Russian Drone Warfare
Ukraine is collaborating with SpaceX to address the concern of Russian drones utilizing the Starlink satellite internet to attack Ukrainian targets. The defense minister has expressed gratitude toward SpaceX for prompt action. Ukraine benefits significantly from Starlink for communication and drone operation despite the current challenges.
Ukraine is actively engaging with SpaceX to counteract the use of its Starlink satellite internet system by Russian drones, according to the country's defense minister. This follows reports that suggested Russian long-range UAVs were equipped with Starlink, enabling them to bypass traditional signal jamming when targeting Ukrainian sites.
Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov acknowledged SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and Elon Musk for their swift response in addressing this issue. Serhiy Beskrestnov, Fedorov's adviser, has shared images of downed drones with Starlink units found within Ukrainian territory, highlighting the growing concerns.
Beskrestnov reported numerous incidents of Starlink-enabled drones attacking Ukraine. Ukraine relies on tens of thousands of Starlinks for secure battlefield communications and drone piloting, given their resilience to signal interference. SpaceX initiated Starlink services in Ukraine during 2022, following a plea from Kyiv, though the service isn't extended to Russian regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- SpaceX
- drones
- Starlink
- satellite
- defense
- Russia
- communication
- Elon Musk
- Gwynne Shotwell
ALSO READ
Guwahati Refinery Fuels National Defense with Specialized Smokeless Fuel
Diplomatic Dance: Russia's Invitation to Ukraine's Leader
Ukraine Diversifies Gas Supply Amid Russian Conflict
Russia Urges US-Iran Negotiation to Avoid Regional Chaos
Chancellor Merz Pledges Joint Defense Systems Amid FCAS Talks