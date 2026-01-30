Left Menu

CMFRI to launch 6 marine-based nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals soon

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute CMFRI is set to commercialise half a dozen marine-based nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals, a senior official said on Friday. Our nutraceutical products for arthritis and immunity boosters are in huge demand, said V V R Suresh, head of mariculture division at CMFRI.

CMFRI to launch 6 marine-based nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals soon
The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is set to commercialise half a dozen marine-based nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals, a senior official said on Friday. The Kochi-based institute has already commercialised 13 nutraceuticals addressing various health conditions such as joint pain, arthritis, type-2 diabetes, hyper cholesterol, hypertension, hypothyroidism, osteoporosis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and as immunity boosters. ''The demand for marine-based nutraceutical products from pharmaceutical companies has increased over the past few years. Our nutraceutical products for arthritis and immunity boosters are in huge demand,'' said V V R Suresh, head of mariculture division at CMFRI. Suresh, who himself uses the nutraceutical product for arthritis, said a few more products are at various stages of commercialisation. ''About half a dozen products-both nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals-are getting ready for commercial release. For the first time, marine-based cosmeceutical products will address sunburn and other skin conditions,'' another official told PTI. So far, CMFRI has patented around 17 nutraceuticals out of which 13 have been commercialised. Nutraceuticals are naturally derived, concentrated pharmacologically bioactive molecules intended to function as natural drugs. Unlike synthetic drugs, the potential pharmacologically active substances in nutraceuticals are derived naturally and concentrated using green extraction and purification methods.

