UPDATE 1-China to lower tariffs on whisky imports in boost to trade with UK
China will lower tariffs on whisky imports to 5% from 10%, in a boost to Britain's whisky industry after the two countries' leaders met this week to repair fraught ties. The lowering of tariff rate will take effect on February 2, according to a statement by China's State Council.
The lowering of tariff rate will take effect on February 2, according to a statement by China's State Council. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office, which announced the deal on Thursday, said it would be worth £250 million ($344.13 million) to UK exporters over the next five years.
Scotch whisky tariffs were among the items discussed by Starmer and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in Beijing, where the two pledged greater cooperation in trade, investment and technology. China imported $445.5 million worth of whisky in 2025, of which 84% was from the UK, according to customs data and Reuters calculations.
Beijing had in 2017 set a 5% provisional tariff rate on whisky imports, but removed the provision for 2025, in effect hiking the rate to 10%. ($1 = 0.7265 pounds)
