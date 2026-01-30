Insecticides India Q3 profit falls 40 pc to Rs 10 cr

Agro-chemicals firm Insecticides (India) Ltd on Friday posted 40 per cent slump in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.48 crore for December quarter FY26 on higher expenses. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 17.36 crore in the same quarter previous year, according to a regulatory filing. Total income rose to Rs 385.67 crore in October-December period of 2025-26 from Rs 357.85 crore a year ago. Expenses were higher by 11 per cent to Rs 371.62 crore.

