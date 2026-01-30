Truecopy Launches Contract Verse – an Intelligent Contract Lifecycle Management Platform

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Truecopy today announced the launch of Contract Verse, an intelligent contract lifecycle management (CLM) and e-signing platform designed to help organizations digitize the way they create, manage, review, and sign contracts. Contract Verse combines contract drafting, collaboration, automated workflows, e-stamping, secure e-signing, and centralized repository management into a single platform, helping businesses reduce turnaround time and improve compliance. Contract Verse transforms end-to-end contract management With Contract Verse, organizations can manage the entire contracts lifecycle, including creation, collaboration, approval, execution, renewal, and archiving, in a unified system. The platform is designed for legal, procurement, sales, HR, and enterprise functions that handle high volumes of agreements. Key capabilities include: • AI-based searches and summary • Centralized and searchable contract repository • Template-based contract creation and approval workflows • Limited as well as fully collaborative review • Live meeting to quickly discuss and finalize drafts • Task reminders and lifecycle alerts • Secure electronic signatures and Aadhaar eSign integration • Real-time tracking and audit trails • Role-based access and enterprise-grade security By automating manual processes and reducing dependency on paper contracts, Contract Verse enables faster deal closures and improved visibility across legal and business teams. Strong focus on security and compliance Contract Verse has been built with enterprise-class security controls and complies with the Indian IT Act for digital signatures and electronic records. The platform supports Aadhaar OTP-based e-sign and Digital Signature Certificates (DSC) to ensure legally valid contract execution. ''With Contract Verse, our goal is to simplify contract execution and governance while ensuring legal enforceability and security. Businesses can now manage contracts end-to-end on a single intelligent platform,'' said Sonia Soman, CEO at Truecopy Credentials. Availability Contract Verse is now available for large enterprises, law firms, financial institutions, SME and government organizations looking to digitize contract management and e-signing. About Truecopy Credentials Truecopy is a leading provider of digital signature and compliance solutions, empowering organizations to operate securely, efficiently, and paperlessly. Trusted by 3,000+ companies, 5,000+ universities, and 450,000+ users, Truecopy has enabled more than 1 billion secure digital signatures across industries. Specializing in eSignatures, document management, and digital authentication, Truecopy is built to simplify complex workflows while maintaining the highest standards of security, reliability, and regulatory compliance. Our solutions are designed for businesses that demand trust, scalability, and seamless digital transformation. Truecopy follows global and regional compliance benchmarks, including ISO 27001 certification, SOC 2 compliance, VAPT, eIDAS compliance, GDPR readiness, and DPDP alignment, ensuring robust data protection and regulatory confidence for enterprises worldwide. www.truecopy.in To View The Image, Click On The Link Below: From draft to signature-contracts, simplified with Contract Verse

