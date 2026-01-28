AAI's Rs 15,000 Crore Vision for Future-Ready Airports

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is set to invest Rs 15,000 crore by 2028 to overhaul air traffic control tower automation and navigational systems, according to Chairman Vipin Kumar. This ambitious project aims to prepare airports for the future and align with global standards.

Speaking at the Wings India 2026, Kumar outlined the significant steps in AAI's roadmap, which includes a comprehensive assessment of every airport and air traffic control tower. The investment is intended to ensure the remaining life and upgrades necessary for each system's modernization.

Kumar confirmed the Rs 15,000 crore initiative would be funded through internal accruals. He noted that the expected revenue of Rs 22,000 crore this fiscal year reflects growth, thanks to a one-time advantage of Rs 2,000 crore last year, further supporting AAI's forward-looking strategy.

