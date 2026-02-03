Left Menu

Top Court Challenges WhatsApp's Data Sharing Practices in India

India's Supreme Court warned of reinstating a ban on WhatsApp's data sharing with Meta, citing misleading privacy policies. This follows a 2024 antitrust fine and restriction by India's antitrust regulator, which was partially overturned by an appeals court. The Supreme Court will continue hearing next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:03 IST
Top Court Challenges WhatsApp's Data Sharing Practices in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's Supreme Court issued a stern warning to WhatsApp, indicating it might reimpose restrictions on the app's data-sharing practices with its parent company Meta. This move comes after concerns were raised about the app's privacy policy, with claims of it misleading users, according to legal representatives present in the court.

The roots of this legal battle trace back to November 2024, when India's antitrust regulator slapped a $25.4 million fine on WhatsApp and prohibited it from sharing user data with Meta entities for five years. Although an appeals court lifted the data-sharing ban, the monetary penalty remained, leading both parties to approach the Supreme Court.

During the latest hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant openly criticized WhatsApp's privacy policy, calling it cleverly designed to confuse users, particularly highlighting its complexity for vulnerable populations. Despite these allegations, WhatsApp has chosen not to comment, labeling the case as sub judice. The company warns that a ban might force it to retract some features in its largest market by user base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026