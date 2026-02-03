Top Court Challenges WhatsApp's Data Sharing Practices in India

India's Supreme Court issued a stern warning to WhatsApp, indicating it might reimpose restrictions on the app's data-sharing practices with its parent company Meta. This move comes after concerns were raised about the app's privacy policy, with claims of it misleading users, according to legal representatives present in the court.

The roots of this legal battle trace back to November 2024, when India's antitrust regulator slapped a $25.4 million fine on WhatsApp and prohibited it from sharing user data with Meta entities for five years. Although an appeals court lifted the data-sharing ban, the monetary penalty remained, leading both parties to approach the Supreme Court.

During the latest hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant openly criticized WhatsApp's privacy policy, calling it cleverly designed to confuse users, particularly highlighting its complexity for vulnerable populations. Despite these allegations, WhatsApp has chosen not to comment, labeling the case as sub judice. The company warns that a ban might force it to retract some features in its largest market by user base.

