Adani Group Partners with Leonardo for Helicopter Manufacturing Boost

Adani Group and Leonardo have announced a partnership to establish a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India, targeting the Indian Armed Forces. This collaboration aims to enhance the Make In India initiative by delivering phased indigenisation, maintenance, and training to meet growing demand in the aerospace sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Group, in partnership with Italian aerospace major Leonardo, is set to bolster India's helicopter manufacturing capabilities. This strategic alliance was revealed on Tuesday, underscoring Adani's expansion in the high-growth aerospace sector. The joint venture aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem for helicopter production in India.

The memorandum of understanding between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Leonardo focuses on fulfilling the needs of the Indian Armed Forces, particularly through the provision of Leonardo's advanced AW169M and AW109 TrekkerM helicopters. The initiative promises phased indigenisation, maintenance, repair, overhaul capabilities, and pilot training within India.

Adani and Leonardo's collaboration aligns with the 'Make In India' vision by propelling self-reliance in the aerospace industry. As India's helicopter market is expected to require around 100 helicopters annually for the next decade, this endeavor marks a significant move towards meeting domestic demand and leveraging international expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

